Foley urges Carlow supporters to be vocal

Carlow's Darragh Foley.

Carlow's Darragh Foley.

Carlow captain Darragh Foley believes that there will be a great atmosphere in O’Moore Park for their Leinster SFC quarterfinal against Dublin.

The sides meet in Portlaoise on Saturday evening. The All-Ireland champions are 1/200 to win this game and many suggest that it will be a one-sided affair.

Foley believes that if the Carlow supporters turn out in their numbers, they can be more vocal than the usually outspoken Dubs.

“A lot has been spoken about the Dublin fans, but I’m sure the Dublin fans will get a rude awakening on Saturday night,” Foley said to the Carlow Nationalist.

The Carlow skipper has been overwhelmed by the level of support they have received ahead of the Dublin game and he revealed that one message took him by surprise.

“I actually got a card in the post from my old school, Tullow Community School. There could be ten lads on the panel who went there and it was just a lovely card to get, it was signed by all the teachers, just wishing us well against the Dubs. It was a really nice touch. I stuck it up on the What’s App group and lads couldn’t believe it.”