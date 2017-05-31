Dream come true for Carlow 31 May 2017





Carlow manager Turlough O’Brien admits that facing the current Dublin team is a ‘dream come true’ for the Barrowsiders.

The All-Ireland champions are overwhelming favourites to come through this clash unscathed and progress to the provincial semi-final.

O’Brien revealed to the Carlow Nationalist that he knows the size of the task that faces his charges, but stressed that they will give it their all in Portlaoise on Saturday evening.

“We don’t play Dublin too often and to play this particular Dublin team is a dream come true for the players,” said O’Brien.

Carlow dug out a massive performance to defeat Wexford in the preliminary round and there is huge confidence within the squad.

They will need every bit of that confidence against a star studded Dublin side, but O’Brien added that their more illustrious opponents will give them the respect they deserve.

“I give Dublin great credit. They treat everyone with the same respect. They will have looked at Wexford and Carlow before the championship started in national league games. There were two of them in Dr Cullen Park last week, I know that.”