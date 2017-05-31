Deise follow Irish soccer lead 31 May 2017





The GAA pitch facilities at Fota Island, Cork. The GAA pitch facilities at Fota Island, Cork.

Waterford hurlers are to follow in the footsteps of the Irish soccer squad as they continue their preparations for their Munster semi-final clash against Cork.

As part of their preparations, Derek McGrath is to bring the squad to the Fota Island resort in Cork for a training camp over the coming days.

Last week, the Irish soccer squad stayed at the hotel and used the excellent facilities for training in preparation for their next World Cup qualifier.

The Irish squad are frequent visitors to the five star hotel, while it is not the first time that Waterford have stayed there either.

The Deise stayed at the resort last year as well ahead of their Munster SHC clash against Clare, which McGrath’s charges won.

Waterford have played four challenge matches since their NHL quarterfinal defeat to Galway and injury wise they look set to have a very strong panel to choose from for the clash against the Rebels on Sunday, June 18th.