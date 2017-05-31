Whyte: we've something to build on 31 May 2017





Waterford's Paul Whyte dejected.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Waterford's Paul Whyte dejected.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Waterford captain Paul Whyte is eager to build on the positives from their Munster SFC defeat to Cork.

Despite being eliminated from the provincial campaign at the first hurdle, Whyte feels that the huge performance against the Rebels can be built on for the All-Ireland qualifiers.

“We’ve something to build on for the qualifiers now,” Whyte told the Waterford News & Star. “If we get a nice draw in the qualifiers, at home here in Durgarvan, we’ll give any team a good rattle.”

Whyte added the Waterford support certainly played their part and stressed to the fans to come out in their numbers for the qualifiers.

“There was a big crowd there but I think the majority were from Cork. As we got on top, the crowd started to get louder and louder. If we get more people out, we can make this a hostile game to come too.”