What's the Storey with the queue?! 31 May 2017





There are no special privileges for All-Ireland winning captains when it comes to securing match day tickets in Wexford.

There is a big demand for tickets for the eagerly anticipated Leinster SHC semi-final clash with Kilkenny on Saturday week and 1996 All-Ireland winning hero Martin Storey had to wait in the queue like everyone else as tickets went on sale at the County Board's office in Innovate Wexford Park at 8am this morning.

Hopefully, the Wexford legend succeeded in getting his hands on tickets before the 'Sold Out' signs went up!

All Ireland winning Captain Martin Storey queuing early today for tickets to Wex V KK match! @IndoSport @SportsJOE_GAA pic.twitter.com/YhKycxkmnB — George Lawlor (@cllrglawlor) May 31, 2017