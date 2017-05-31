Rare All-Ireland medal goes for €11,000 at auction 31 May 2017





A 102 year old Laois All-Ireland SHC medal fetched €11,000 at auction yesterday.

The 1915 Celtic Cross was auctioned by Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers at the Tara Towers Hotel and inscribed on the back is: “All-Ireland C'Ship won by Leix, 1915”.

The auctioneer told The Leinster Express that the buyer was a local: “it is going home to Laois and is going to be put on display.”

The O'Moore County, represented by Ballygeehan, defeated Redmonds of Cork by 6-2 to 4-1 in that year's final.

It remains the county's one and only All-Ireland SHC success.