Power: this is the sort of thing could cripple Tipp 31 May 2017





Tipperary's Cathal Barrett Tipperary's Cathal Barrett

The decision to axe Cathal Barrett from the Tipperary panel is potentially a major blow to their chances of bouncing back from their surprise defeat to Cork, according to Kilkenny legend Richie Power.

In his weekly column for rte.ie, the eight time All-Ireland winner questions the timing of the dropping of the All-Star defender due to 'disciplinary reasons'.

“Barrett is currently sidelined with a knee injury that he picked up in the Cork game and he is expected to spend six-to-eight weeks recovering, so the timing of this is unusual to say the least.

“The fact that he’s injured means that Michael Ryan had a bit of time on his hands to sort this out internally and make sure the story didn’t get out into the public, but Michael has clearly decided that it was worth taking a stand over.

“This isn’t necessarily a symptom of a wider problem in the Tipp camp and we can only speculate as to what really went on.

“They won the All-Ireland last year with such style and then they motored really well through the League. Despite the defeat to Galway I still had them as raging hot favourites to win the Liam MacCarthy again.

“They seemed to handle their win last year really well and Michael appeared to be doing a great job. What’s going on now though could be the sort of thing that cripples them for the year.”