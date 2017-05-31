The mood in the Carlow camp is good, says Broderick 31 May 2017





Carlow's Paul Broderick celebrates with Darragh Foley.

It's the proverbial David versus Goliath clash but Carlow's Paul Broderick is relishing the challenge of taking on the mighty Dubs in Portlaoise this Saturday evening.

The Barrowsiders advanced to a quarter-final meeting with the current kingpins of gaelic football thanks to their 2-17 to 2-13 win over Wexford last time out.

Speaking to gaa.ie, Broderick – who helped himself to 0-10 against the Model County – highlighted the contribution of manager Turlough O'Brien to their progress so far.

“Turlough is local he has a massive knowledge of Carlow football and Carlow players and lads have responded very well to him.

“The mood in the camp is good at the moment and generally around Carlow the spirits are lifted because it doesn’t come around too often. It hasn’t come around too often for us so it’s been good.

“There has been no stone left unturned in Carlow to try and get the best team out and trying to get the best out of the lads who are there and I’d certainly say that it’s the best set-up that I’ve ever been involved in anyway.”