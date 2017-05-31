St Brigid's to host novel event

31 May 2017

The St Brigid's and Padraig Pearses players parade before the 2016 Roscommon SFC final at Kiltoom.

Roscommon kingpins St Brigid’s will see their grounds transformed this weekend for an All-Ireland championship of a different sort.

Kiltoom, the home of the former All-Ireland club champions will host the Kepak All-Ireland & All-Nations Sheep Shearing & Wool Handling championships over the course of the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Country & Western star Nathan Carter is the headline act for the event which kicks off on Friday evening and goes on right through the weekend.

Thousands are set to descend on the grounds that has been the venue for much of the club’s success down through the years.




