Conway welcomes O'Connor Park atmosphere 31 May 2017





Kildare's Fergal Conway.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Kildare's Fergal Conway.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Kildare's Fergal Conway has welcomed the fact that they won’t be playing Laois in Croke Park.

For most players, running out on the hallowed turf of Croker is what makes every summer and although the Celbridge clubman does enjoy playing at GAA headquarters, he feels that there is no atmosphere unless the grounds are three quarters full or more.

Speaking to the Leinster Leader, he said that O’Connor Park will generate a brilliant atmosphere for the game.

“Playing in Croke Park with 8-10,000 fans is like playing in an empty stadium, no atmosphere,” stressed Conway.

“Remember the day we played Offaly in Newbridge, the atmosphere was brilliant; you rise to that; when you are playing in an empty Croke Park the atmosphere is just not what championship football is all about; we had a great following throughout the league and no doubt the fans will be in Tullamore which will make for a great atmosphere and to be honest I can’t wait for it.”