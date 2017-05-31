O'Neill: we need to be ready 31 May 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kildare manager Cian O’Neill is adamant that the Laois forward line can cause them problems in Sunday’s Leinster SFC quarterfinal.

Laois tore through Longford in the opening round, scoring four goals in a comfortable victory and O’Neill was impressed by their performance.

The likes of Donie and Paul Kingston are top class forwards that can trouble any defence in the country according to O’Neill.

“They played a very specific type of game plan but they are a serious team; any team that scores four goals in a championship match is a serious team; they are a big team; a physical team and they like to impose that physicality on others and that is something we would have taken note of,” O’Neill told the Leinster Leader.

“Their inside line can be lethal, four goals all from their front line; they have improved since the league, but remember they were operating with a near skeleton squad, most if not all throughout the league, they are now all back in full training, but no doubt, and especially with a win under their belts, they will be firing on Sunday in Tullamore. We need to be ready.”