Lilywhites plan without key forwards

31 May 2017

Kildare's Neil Flynn.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Kildare must plan without two of their key forwards for the Leinster SFC quarterfinal against Laois on Sunday.

The Lilywhites will be without Neil Flynn and Ben McCormack for the clash at O’Connor Park, Tullamore this weekend.

Flynn has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a hamstring tear sustained last week, while McCormack had surgery on his foot and is set for a spell on the sidelines also.

Both players had impressed during the National football league campaign and they were almost guaranteed to start against the O’Moore County.




