"When he realised I was messing with him, he nearly planted me" 31 May 2017





Darragh Ó Sé.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Darragh Ó Sé.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Darragh Ó Sé was lucky he wasn't on the receiving end of a box from his brother Tomas after he wound up ahead of a drug test.

Commenting on the fall-out from Kerry footballer Brendan O'Sullivan's failed drug test, the former midfielder, writing in his Irish Times column, recalled a time he put the fear of God into his younger brother when the testers came knocking.

About ten years ago Ó Sé was drinking a natural energy drink which included salt and nettles.

“I was supping out of it one night in training and Tomás came over looking for a slug. He took a drink of it and nearly spat it out. “Jesus, that’s desperate stuff,” he said. And sure that only made me talk it up to the hilt.

“Oh, it’s mighty,” I said. “It’s getting me through these sessions, especially in this heat.” So Tomás held his nose and got on board and started drinking it as well."



Ó Sé then got the chance to have some fun with his younger brother when a tester from the Irish Sports Council tunred up at training in Killarney.

“We’re in trouble here,” I said to him (Tomas), under my breath.

“For what?” he said.

“That energy drink. Sure it’s totally illegal. We won’t pass a drugs test.”

“What? You said it was okay!”

“By then I couldn’t keep a straight face any longer. When he realised I was messing with him, he nearly planted me.”