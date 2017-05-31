Team news: Barrowsiders name U21 side to face Lilywhites

31 May 2017

Carlow's Sean Whelan.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Carlow have eight senior panellists in their starting 15 named to face Kildare in tonight's Leinster U21HC quarter-final clash at Newbridge.

Goalkeeper Damien Jordan, defenders Andrew Casey and Eoin Redmond, midfielders Ger Coady and Kevin McDonald and forwards John Murphy, Chris Nolan and Sean Whelan are all involved in Colm Bonnar's senior set-up who are preparing for a Christy Ring Cup final versus Antrim next Saturday.

The Barrowsiders overcame Laois at this stage twelve months ago for the second year running before losing out to Offaly in the last four.

Carlow (Leinster U21HC v Kildare): Damien Jordan; Andrew Casey, Dara Tobin, Padhraic Coughlan; Gary Lawlor, Eoin Redmond, Adam Dunne; Ger Coady, Kevin McDonald; John Murphy, Sean Brennan, Owen Roberts; Cathal Tracey, Chris Nolan, Sean Whelan.




