Model ready for Faithful test 31 May 2017





Wexford welcome Offaly to Innovate Wexford Park for their Leinster U21 hurling championship quarter-final clash.

Wexford under-21 manager Shane Carley has stressed that they will not be taking Offaly for granted in tonight’s (Wednesday) Leinster hurling championship clash.

The Model county are favourites to advance to the semi-final, but even though Carley knows little about their opponents, he knows enough to suggest that they will have a test on their hands.

“We do not know a lot about Offaly other than they have up to eight players from last year available, while they also have four to five players in their senior squad,” said Carley.

“All we know is that they played challenge games against both Clare and Westmeath and there was very little between those sides. So we are prepared for whatever challenge they throw at us.

“We are happy with our preparations. We may not have had a full squad all of the time, as some players were with the seniors, but still all has gone as planned.”