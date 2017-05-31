Consistency the key for McEntee 31 May 2017





Manager Andy McEntee at the Meath Senior Football press morning at Dowth Hall

Five days out from his first championship game as manager of the Meath senior football team, Andy McEntee is looking for his team to deliver a high level of consistency that has been conspicuous by its absence in recent years.

At last week's media morning in Dowth Hall, the Royal boss was asked: what would constitute progress for the team in his first year at the helm?

“It's hard to put an actual marker on it,” he answered. “What I really would like to see is that we perform to a certain standard every time we go out. That there are no variables, that we don't go out and say okay we're good one day and poor the next day.

“We started [the league] off on a poor note and then we upped it against Derry and then we went back down to where we were when we played Down which ultimately cost us in the long term.

“But, since then we've been performing pretty consistently so success would be performing at a higher level consistently.”

The St Peter's, Dunboyne clubman and his backroom team have received the response they asked for from their players when they first met up last October.

“I have no complaints on that front. They have put in a huge shift since we started. They are as ambitious as I am, they realise if we don't do the work we just won't get there.

“It's still a relatively young team but I was lucky enough to be involved with them at minor level. We didn't win anything but got to an All-Ireland final. They understand the rewards are there if you put in the effort.”

There have been some bumps on the road during the early stages of McEntee's tenure and the 0-10 to 1-14 O'Byrne Cup semi-final defeat to this Sunday's opponents, Louth, is one that springs to mind.

“That was one of a few to tell you the truth. You look at that game and you look at the Kildare game in the first round of the league and I was thinking 'what's going on here?!'. And then against Down. Ultimately, you probably learn a bit more from days like that than you do then where you perform well.

“Sure, we found ourselves in a situation against Louth in Navan where they worked harder than us, they outfought us, they bullied us and fellas had to accept that.

“There's always the difficulty when you train well, when you prepare well and everybody is doing the work, that you go out on the pitch and you think it's automatically going to happen. That's probably where we found ourselves on a couple of occasions.

“Lads felt we're in good shape here, everything's right, we know what we're expected to do, we go out and you expect it to just happen by itself. That's not the case. Every game is different and you have to make it happen. I suppose, maybe we found ourselves where lads are looking around looking for someone else to do it for them. It never works like that.”



The Wee County have the advantage of a championship outing under their belt. McEntee was an interested spectator as Colin Kelly's charges overcame Wicklow on a scoreline of 1-19 to 1-14 last Sunday week.



“I was at that game, I think it's a fair advantage. The games was played in Parnell Park where we're going to have to play them as well. I think they'll surely have a look at that game and realise there's areas that they'd like to improve on.

“At the same time, they ran up a fair score on not the biggest pitch in the world. They'll take a bit of confidence from that and no doubt they'll be gunning for the next one.

“There was a couple of occasions, the crowd was beginning to get behind Wicklow and you'd say 'is there a shock on the cards here?'. Every time Louth reacted well. It looked a tricky enough situation on a couple of occasions but they handled it pretty well and they brought on a couple of subs that made an impact.”

Emphasising the importance of this weekend's encounter, he concluded: “Our season is on the line. Everybody feels we done a certain amount of work, we've a bit of momentum coming in from the end of the league. I'd be very disappointed if it meant any more to them than it did to us.”