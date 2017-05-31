Clarke chomping at the bit 31 May 2017





Armagh's Jamie Clarke.

©INPHO/Gary Carr. Armagh's Jamie Clarke.©INPHO/Gary Carr.

A “revitalised” Jamie Clarke will have a big part to play for Armagh in this year's Ulster SFC.

The Orchard County will make the short trip to Pairc Esler to take on Down this Sunday and the Crossmaglen marksman is chomping at the bit having opted out of last year's campaign.

“I think I am coming back with a different mindset, a different approach,” he outlined to The Irish Times.

“Before I went away, looking back, early on in my career I was relaxed and really enjoying my game, then I started to put a lot of pressure on myself in terms of my performance, where I should be at.

“I was comparing myself to the likes of Michael Murphy, Conor McManus and James O’Donoghue at the time, which was obviously the wrong attitude and the wrong mentality to take.

“Now I’m definitely revitalised after being away, appreciate the game a lot more, and the love I have for it. I just love being around the team and winning is where we are at, at the minute, and I just want to do my part for Armagh.”