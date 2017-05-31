Kelly targets qualifiers 31 May 2017





Laois manager Eamonn Kelly.

Laois manager Eamonn Kelly.

Laois manager Eamonn Kelly believes that they have learned enough from the championship so far to have a good run in the qualifiers.

The O’Moore County’s interest in the Leinster SHC came to a shuddering halt last weekend as Wexford put them to the sword.

Having come through the round robin series unbeaten, Laois were soundly defeated by the Model County, but Kelly feels that they have learned a lot from the games so far.

They now have a few weeks to work on a number of areas and Kelly told the Leinster Express that he welcomes the break.

“We have a bit of learning to take out of it and hopefully we will respond, we’re still in the qualifiers and we have a lot of hurling still to do in this thing yet,” said Kelly.

“We have three or four weeks to reconvene, which is no harm, but we’ll stick with this thing, we’re learning every day, and I think we learned more against Wexford than we did in all of this year to date.”