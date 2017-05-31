Fermanagh face anxious wait 31 May 2017





The Fermanagh players take to the field ahead of their Ulster 2017 opener.

A run of club games during the inter-county season always brings about its own concerns.

And that is what is facing Fermanagh at the moment as the players returned to their clubs following their Ulster SFC defeat to Monaghan last Saturday week.

The Erne County will find out who they play in the All-Ireland qualifiers when the draw is made on Monday morning.

However, Fermanagh mentor Simon Bradley admitted to the Fermanagh Herald that it was a nervy time, given the small pool of players that they have to choose from.

“We go back to the fact that we are relying on all our players coming through the next three weeks of games,” said Bradley.

“The availability and fitness of players will determine how much we can work on, but we have identified a few areas that we need to look at.”