Ex-Gaelic footballer signs Connacht contract 31 May 2017





Connacht Rugby's Pat O'Toole.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Connacht Rugby's Pat O'Toole.©INPHO/James Crombie.

A former Gaelic football star has signed a senior contract with Connacht rugby for the 2017-18 season.

What’s Louisburgh GAA’s loss is Connacht rugby’s gain as Pat O’Toole has made the step up from the provinces academy to the senior squad.

The 22-year-old hooker has played under-19 for Ireland and juggled both the GAA and rugby as a youngster.

However, he is now firmly focusing on the oval ball as he bids to carve out a career in the professional game.