Barrett dropped from Tipp panel 30 May 2017





Tipperary's Cathal Barrett celebrates with Patrick Maher.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Tipperary's Cathal Barrett celebrates with Patrick Maher.©INPHO/James Crombie.

It has emerged tonight that defender Cathal Barrett has been dropped from the Tipperary senior hurling panel.

The Holycross-Ballycahill clubman, who has been sidelined for six weeks after having suffered a knee injury during the Premier County's Munster quarter-final loss to Cork, has reportedly been cut from Michael Ryan's set-up for a breach of discipline in the aftermath of that defeat at the hands of the Rebels.

The 23-year-old was crowned Young Hurler of the Year in 2014 and selected at right corner-back on the All-Star team last year.