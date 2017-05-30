Barrett dropped from Tipp panel

30 May 2017

Tipperary's Cathal Barrett celebrates with Patrick Maher.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

It has emerged tonight that defender Cathal Barrett has been dropped from the Tipperary senior hurling panel.

The Holycross-Ballycahill clubman, who has been sidelined for six weeks after having suffered a knee injury during the Premier County's Munster quarter-final loss to Cork, has reportedly been cut from Michael Ryan's set-up for a breach of discipline in the aftermath of that defeat at the hands of the Rebels.

The 23-year-old was crowned Young Hurler of the Year in 2014 and selected at right corner-back on the All-Star team last year.




Most Read Stories

Sean Cavanagh is done, according to Joe Brolly

Summer GAA coverage begins on TG4

Big blow for Tipp as 12-week ban confirmed for Comerford

Barrett dropped from Tipp panel

DJ: no Dubs breakthrough any time soon

A little bit quieter without Davy


Android app on Google Play