Team news: one change for Lake County U21s 30 May 2017





Killian Doyle and James Goonery Westmeath with Ronan Ryan Meath Killian Doyle and James Goonery Westmeath with Ronan Ryan Meath

Westmeath have made one change to their U21 hurling side for Wednesday's Leinster quarter-final against Laois in Mullingar.

From the side that despatched Meath in the preliminary round last week, Paddy Lynham replaces Niall Mitchell in a reshuffled attack. Twins Killian and Ciaran Doyle did most of the damage against the Royals, notching 2-15 between them.

Westmeath (Leinster U21 HC V Laois): Marcus Kennedy; Sean Quinn, Conor Shaw, Naoise McKenna; Joe Rabbitte, Darren Giles, Darragh Egerton; Michael Daly, Shane Clavin; Adam Loughlin, Killian Doyle, Paddy Lynham; James Goonery, Ciaran Doyle, Jack Galvin.