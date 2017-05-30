Team news: one change for Lake County U21s

30 May 2017

Killian Doyle and James Goonery Westmeath with Ronan Ryan Meath

Westmeath have made one change to their U21 hurling side for Wednesday's Leinster quarter-final against Laois in Mullingar.

From the side that despatched Meath in the preliminary round last week, Paddy Lynham replaces Niall Mitchell in a reshuffled attack. Twins Killian and Ciaran Doyle did most of the damage against the Royals, notching 2-15 between them.

Westmeath (Leinster U21 HC V Laois): Marcus Kennedy; Sean Quinn, Conor Shaw, Naoise McKenna; Joe Rabbitte, Darren Giles, Darragh Egerton; Michael Daly, Shane Clavin; Adam Loughlin, Killian Doyle, Paddy Lynham; James Goonery, Ciaran Doyle, Jack Galvin.




Most Read Stories

Sean Cavanagh is done, according to Joe Brolly

Summer GAA coverage begins on TG4

Big blow for Tipp as 12-week ban confirmed for Comerford

Barrett dropped from Tipp panel

DJ: no Dubs breakthrough any time soon

A little bit quieter without Davy


Android app on Google Play