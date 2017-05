Team news: Laois reveal U21 hurling hand 30 May 2017





Cusack Park, Mullingar.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cusack Park, Mullingar.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Laois have named their XV for Wednesday night's Leinster U21 HC trip to Mullingar.



Manager Shane Corby includes four Rathdowney Errill clubmen in his team for the clash with Westmeath, namely wing back Eric Killeen, centre back Liam O'Connell, midfielder Jack Kelly and corner forward Mark Kavanagh.

Laois (Leinster U21 HC V Westmeath): Paul Simms; Donnacha Hartnett, Leigh Bergin, Lee Cleere; Eric Killeen, Liam O'Connell, Ryan Mullaney; Jack Kelly, Aidan Corby; Sean Downey, John Lennon, Brian Corby; Mark Kavanagh, Eanna Lyons, Aaron Dunphy.