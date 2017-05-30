Summer GAA coverage begins on TG4 30 May 2017





The All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals and Allianz HL Division 1 semi-finals can all be watched live on TG4.

TG4’s live GAA offering for the Summer months begins tomorrow (Wednesday 31 May) with live coverage of Kilkenny v Dublin in the Bord Gais Energy Leinster U21 Hurling Championship from Nowlan Park.

In the coming weeks, TG4 will provide live coverage of the Bord Gais Energy GAA U21 Hurling Championship, Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Football Finals from Mayo, Lory Meagher Cup Final, Nicky Rackard Cup Final, Christy Ring Cup Final, TG4 Ladies Football Championship and the Electric Ireland Minor Football and Hurling Championships.

TG4 will continue to provide highlights on GAA 2017 each Monday evening at 8pm with all the action and highlights from the weekends GAA matches.

The full list of live GAA matches on TG4 are as follows:

Wednesday 31 May: Kilkenny v Dublin, live from Nowlan Park at 7:20pm, Bord Gais Energy Leinster Under 21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Sunday 4 June: Live coverage of the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Senior Semi Finals from Tuar Mhic Éadaigh, Mayo - with the games starting at 6pm and 7:30pm.

Monday 5 June: Live coverage of the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Junior & Senior Finals from Tuar Mhic Éadaigh, Mayo - Junior Final at 2pm and the Senior Final at 4pm.

Saturday 10 June: Live on www.tg4.ie (available worldwide) Lory Meagher Cup Final, Nicky Rackard Cup Final and Christy Ring Cup Final, Live from Croke Park

Wednesday 21 June: Bord Gais Energy Leinster Under 21 Hurling Championship Semi-Final (7:30pm throw-in)

Thursday 22 June: Tipperary v Limerick, Live from the Gaelic Grounds, Bord Gais Energy Munster Under 21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final (7:30pm throw-in)

Wednesday 5 July: Bord Gais Energy Leinster Under 21 Hurling Championship Final (7:30pm throw-in)

Wednesday 12 July: Bord Gais Energy Munster Under 21 Hurling Championship Semi-Final (7:30pm throw-in)

Thursday 13 July: Waterford v Cork, Bord Gais Energy Munster Under 21 Hurling Championship Semi-Final (7:30pm throw-in)

Wednesday 26 July: Bord Gais Energy Munster Under 21 Hurling Championship Final (7:30pm throw-in)

August:

Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U21 Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U21 Hurling Championship Finals

TG4 Ladies Football Championship

Electric Ireland Minor Football and Hurling Championships.