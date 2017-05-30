Team news: Dubs include six seniors 30 May 2017





Galway's Daithi Burke with Dublin's Donal Burke.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. Galway's Daithi Burke with Dublin's Donal Burke.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

The Dublin U21 hurling side for tomorrow features six players who were in senior championship action against Galway on Sunday.

Shane Barrett, Donal Burke and Eoghan Conroy all started the Leinster SHC quarter-final defeat to the Tribesmen in Tullamore, while Jake Malone, Fergal Whitely and Rian McBride came off the bench.

Dublin are the defending provincial U21 champions but Johnny McGuirk's charges face a daunting opener against a Kilkenny side featuring nine of the players who won All-Ireland minor honours three years ago:

Dublin (Leinster U21 HC V Kilkenny): Jonathan Treacy (Na Fianna); Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille), Shane Barrett (Na Fianna), Jack O’Neill (St Brigid’s); Cian Hendricken (Naomh Mearnóg), Jake Malone (Cuala), Paul O’Dea (Na Fianna); Brian Bolger (St Vincent’s), Donal Burke (Na Fianna); Eoghan Conroy (St Maur’s), Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), Conor Burke (St Vincent’s); Colin Currie (Na Fianna), Rian McBride (St Vincent’s), Pól Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields).