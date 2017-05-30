A little bit quieter without Davy 30 May 2017





Lee Chin says it was "a little bit quieter" for Wexford's hurlers not having Davy Fitzgerald shouting encouragement from the sideline.

The Model County manager was in the stand for his team's Leinster quarter-final victory over Laois on Sunday and will also be absent from the sideline when the Slaneysiders meet Kilkenny in their semi-final.

“It seemed a little bit quieter for a certain amount of time until we got a little bit comfortable in our own company I suppose," Chin told The Irish Daily Star.

“I think the players then drove it themselves, we started getting a bit more vocal and getting a bit louder in the dressing room and making up for him not being there.

“It didn’t really make a difference when we came onto the field. Obviously you’d miss his voice on the line there, him driving you on and going a bit crazy. But other than that, we were just totally focused coming into the game."