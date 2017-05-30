Team news: Cats U21s ready to rock 30 May 2017





Wexford's Damien Reck and Liam Blanchfield of Kilkenny.

Kilkenny manager Eddie Brennan has announced his starting side to host Dublin in Wednesday's Leinster U21 HC quarter-final.

The Black & Amber will be hoping that their eight county seniors from this Spring, including Rower Inistioge’s Richie Leahy and Bennettsbridge duo Liam Blanchfield and Jason Cleere, can help them address an unflattering recent record in this competition as the holders visit Nowlan Park for what promises to be the game of the round.

The Noresiders were on the receiving end of the shock of the season last year when exiting the U21 championship at the hands of Westmeath - they have nine survivors from that losing combination.

Kilkenny also include nine of the team that started their 2014 All-Ireland MHC final win over Limerick, namely goalkeeper Darren Brennan, defenders Tommy Walsh, Conor Delaney and Cleere, midfielder Sean Morrisssey, and forwards Pat Lyng, Luke Scanlon, Alan Murphy and Blanchfield. Billy Ryan was a half-time sub three years ago.

Kilkenny (Leinster U21 HC V Dublin): Darren Brennan; Michael Cody, Conor Delaney, Ryan Bergin; Conor Doheny, Jason Cleere, Tommy Walsh; Huw Lawlor, Sean Morrissey; Pat Lyng, Luke Scanlon, Richie Leahy; Alan Murphy, Liam Blanchfield, Billy Ryan.