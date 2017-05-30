Team news: three seniors in Faithful U21 XV 30 May 2017





Westmeath's Robbie Greville with Ben Conneely and Sean Gardiner of Offaly.

Westmeath's Robbie Greville with Ben Conneely and Sean Gardiner of Offaly.

Offaly have named their starting team to take on Wexford in their Leinster U21 HC quarter-final at Wexford Park tomorrow night.

Three man who started Saturday night’s senior quarter-final victory over Westmeath in Mullingar have been included - Ben Conneely, Padraic Guinan and Oisín Kelly.

That trio also started the 2016 Leinster U21 final against Dublin, as did goalkeeper Eoghan Cahill, full back David O’Toole-Greene and corner forward Ronan Hughes.

Meanwhile, Eoghan Parlon, Conor Freeman and Liam Langton all came on as subs in last year’s provincial decider.

Offaly (Leinster U21 HC V Wexford): Eoghan Cahill; Dylan Watkins, David O’Toole-Greene, Paddy Delaney; Ben Conneely, Eoghan Parlon, Conor Molloy; Cillian Kiely, Padraic Guinan; Conor Freeman, Oisin Kelly, Ciaran Cleary; Liam Langton, Eoghan Callaghan, Ronan Hughes.