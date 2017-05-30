Munster semi-final derby "huge for both teams" 30 May 2017





Clare joint-managers Gerry O'Connor and Donal Moloney.

Clare co-manager Gerry O'Connor says Sunday's Munster SHC semi-final presents a massive opportunity to both the Banner County and Limerick.

The neighbouring counties will do battle at Thurles in five days for a place in the provincial final against either Cork or Waterford and O'Connor admits that all roads have been leading to Semple Stadium since the start of the season:

“It’s huge for both teams and, once that draw was made, both Clare and Limerick would have targeted that game as a huge opportunity to progress to a Munster final and then to progress, at worst, to an All-Ireland quarter-final," he tells The Irish Examiner.

“That’s the way most people would logically look at it, but our focus over the last few weeks has been on looking at the issues we can control: Our training schedule, our nutrition, our strength-and-conditioning programme, and on preparing our guys.

“Ultimately, we’ll be judged as a group and as a management team — as a team — on June 4th. If that brings extra pressure, then so be it, that’s what we bought into. We have to give a performance first and foremost. That’s what we’ve been doing since the end of the league, focusing on scheduling our training, tailoring our training to ensure we give a top-class performance.”