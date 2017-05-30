Curbing Tribe attack "a huge challenge" for Faithfuls 30 May 2017





Offaly's Sean Ryan against Tipperary.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Offaly's Sean Ryan against Tipperary.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Offaly captain Sean Ryan concedes that Galway's well-tuned attack will really put it up to the Faithful County in their Leinster SHC semi-final.

The midlanders' reward for seeing off neighbours Westmeath in Mullingar on Saturday night is a meeting with the league winners in Portlaoise on June 18th and Ryan accepts that qualifying for the provincial final will be a tall order if the underdogs leave any holes in their defence:

"Galway are a big, physically strong team. We've seen what damage they are capable of doing in the league. If we leave our defence open, and pores there for them to run through, they will exploit them," the 30-year-old Birr clubman told The Irish Independent.

"They've been doing it all year right the way to success in the league final so we'll have to do our homework on them and how to try and stop that forward line and it's going to be a huge challenge to stop them."