O'Hagan hopeful 30 May 2017





Down's Darren O'Hagan with Patrick Kearney of Derry

Darren O'Hagan is confident Down can take the derby spoils against Armagh on Sunday.

With an Ulster SFC semi-final against either Cavan or Monaghan at stake, the Mourne County will host their neighbours in Newry and the home captain says Eamonn Burns' men are strong enough to progress:

"To be getting a home match in the championship is a bonus for us because we always seem to have been drawn away for too long now, and the fact that it's Armagh makes it all the more appealing," the Clonduff clubman told The Belfast Telegraph.

"When you look at it, there's nothing between the sides. We were a kick of the ball away from going down from Division Two and they were a kick of the ball away from coming up from Division Three.

"To win at any level nowadays you need that mix of youth and experience and, while I feel we have it, the important thing is that we deliver on the day."