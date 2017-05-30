DJ: no Dubs breakthrough any time soon 30 May 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin's Danny Sutcliffe.©INPHO/James Crombie.

DJ Carey says Dublin's opportunity of a major breakthrough in hurling has passed them by.

The Dubs established themselves as genuine Liam MacCarthy Cup contenders when capturing the national hurling league crown in 2011 but an exodus of key players has seen them go backwards in recent years, culminating in Sunday's listless display against Galway.

"The absence of several players from the Dublin team for various reasons was a big talking point going into the game," Kilkenny legend Carey writes in The Irish Daily Mirror. "Some of them were dropped, others pulled out of their own volition, apparently as they have issues with Ger Cunningham.

"But you're not playing for a manager - you're playing for yourself, your team-mates and your county. Of course, I'm not involved and I don't see what's happening behind the scenes but, in any of the serious hurling counties, you can't lose a raft of experienced players and expect to go anywhere.

"For a period, Dublin were Leinster and All-Ireland contenders and you would have felt it was only a matter of time before they made the ultimate breakthrough. You could see it coming. That's no longer the case. Maybe they will make the breakthrough at some stage, but I don't know when - only that it won't be any time soon."