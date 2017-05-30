Donegal-Tyrone will be "a typical Ulster battle" 30 May 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh celebrates.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Sean Cavanagh accepts that Tyrone won't get it as easy against Donegal as they did against Derry.

The Red Hands beat the Oak Leaf County by eleven points on Sunday and it'll be another championship derby for the Anglo Celt Cup holders on June 18th as they bid to qualify for this year's provincial decider but veteran campaigner Cavanagh says a double-digit winning margin is out of the question this time:

"We have to be sure that we know it's not going to be like this in three weeks time," the triple All-Ireland winner told The Irish News. "Donegal blew us out of the water up in Ballybofey that Saturday night in the league, and they're not going to give us the space that we got in Celtic Park.

"It will be a typical Ulster battle and we have to be ready for it. We can't get carried away. We have the ground to make up on Donegal. They will fancy their chances with this new team they have and the way they played in the national league, and rightly so.

"So it's all there for us to go and prove ourselves again. We're going to look forward to that, and it's one rung of that Ulster championship again."