Not the Enda the road 30 May 2017





Enda Lynn of Derry is tackled by Ryan McHugh and Frank McGlynn of Donegal ©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton Enda Lynn of Derry is tackled by Ryan McHugh and Frank McGlynn of Donegal ©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton

Enda Lynn is adamant that Derry's season is not over.

The Oak Leaf County crashed out of the Ulster football championship when comprehensively beaten by neighbours Tyrone in their own back yard on Sunday. But their captain believes they can redeem themselves in the Qualifiers:

“The championship isn’t over as far as I’m concerned,” the Greenlough man comments in The Irish News. “It would have been nice to have won the game but, even then, you haven’t won anything – you’re just through to the next round.

“We have to knuckle down now and hopefully get a run in the back door. Last year we were only a kick of a ball from the quarter-final. If you get a wee run in the back door, you never know where you’ll end up.”