Sean Cavanagh is done, according to Joe Brolly 30 May 2017





The Moy man may have slotted seven points in Celtic Park on Sunday, but Joe Brolly reckons he's finished.

Red Hands veteran Sean Cavanagh is 34 years old now and is in his last year as a senior intercounty footballer. He's hoping to go out on a high by collecting a fourth All-Ireland SFC medal and the widely-held perception is that he's still an inspirational figure in the Tyrone team.

But Joe Brolly believes the 2008 Footballer of the Year is not only past his best but is actually holding Mickey Harte's men back:

"Sean Cavanagh's done. For all the talk about his leadership, I mean he kicked frees. He wasn't an influence beyond that. I think he's done," the Derry man told Independent.ie's The Throw-In podcast, referring to Cavanagh's performance against the Oak Leaf County.

"We saw that in Croke Park last year when Lee Keegan took him to the cleaners. He was a great player but he's in his last year now and can't possibly perform the way he used to perform."