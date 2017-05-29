Explainer: how the first round of SFC Qualifiers is shaping up 29 May 2017





Marty Morrissey, Munster GAA Chairman Jerry O'Sullivan and Tipperary manager Liam Kearns carry out the draw for the 2017 Munster senior football championship.

The All-Ireland football qualifiers are just over two weeks away and we look at how the first round draw will pan out.

The provincial championship draws are arranged on an 'A' and 'B' side to try and ensure beaten counties get two weeks before having to play a qualifier game.

The round 1A qualifiers take place on Saturday 17 June with the 1B side game a week later on 24 June. Both round 1A and 1B invole counties that didn't make it to their provincial semi-finals.

So what side are the counties in?

'A' side: Wicklow, Longford, loser Kildare v Laois, loser Meath v Louth, Waterford, Antrim, Derry, Sligo.

‘B’ side: Wexford, loser Carlow v Dublin, loser Offaly v Westmeath, Limerick, Fermanagh, loser Down v Armagh, loser Cavan v Monaghan, London.

An open draw will take place between the eight teams on the 'A' side and repeat pairings of games from the provincial championship are allowed. The same occurs on the 'B' side.

The winners of the round 1A and 1B games play the beaten provincial semi-finalists. Teams that progressed to a provincial semi-final by beating a team on the 'A' side remain on the 'A' side if they enter the Qualifiers.