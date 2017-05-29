Blow for Galway as cruciate curse ends Killeen's season 29 May 2017





Galway's Paul Killeen down injured against Dublin.

Galway have confirmed that Paul Killeen suffered a cruciate ligament injury in his side's win over Dublin on Sunday.



The corner back was forced off the field and scans have shown that Killeen will play no further part in this year's campaign.



Galway released the following statement from senior manager Micheal Donoghue this evening:



"During the Leinster Hurling Championship game between Galway and Dublin played in Tullamore yesterday, Sunday 28th May 2017, Paul Killeen left the field of play with an injury. It is now confirmed that Paul has suffered a cruciate injury which will rule him out of action for the remainder of the season.

"On behalf of the Galway Senior Hurling Panel and Management Team we would like to wish Paul our very best wishes for a speedy recovery and I ask that all of us offer our full support and best wishes to Paul."