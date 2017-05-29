HS football team of the week 29 May 2017





The new Tony McGovern 1,950 seater stand was full for the Connacht SFC quarter-final clash between London and Leitrim at McGovern Park, Ruislip.

Eight counties have representatives on our football team of the week...

1. Stephen Enright (Waterford)



The Deise net minder pulled off a brilliant stop to keep a Colm O'Neill effort out early in the second-half of the Fraher Field clash.





2. Niall Keenan (Derry)



One of the few Derry players to put up a bit of resistance before they made a tame exit from the Anglo Celt Cup race.



3. Ronan McNamee (Tyrone)



The Red Hands can expect a sterner examination of their provincial credentials when they square up to Donegal in the last four.





4. Rory Brennan (Tyrone)



Brennan and his defensive team-mates restricted hosts Derry to six points from play in Celtic Park.



5. Donal Wrynn (Leitrim)



The Wrynn captained Leitrim were put to the pin of their collar by London but escaped from Ruislip with a three point victory.





6. James Loughrey (Cork)



Took a black card for the team late on as the Rebels desperately tried to shut up shop against Waterford.



7. Gordon Kelly (Clare)



The Banner County finished with a point to spare over neighbours Limerick and Kelly & Co will hope to find improvement ahead of their semi-final date with Kerry.





8. Liam Gavaghan (London)



The London-born captain raised eight white flags (six from play) against Leitrim in the redeveloped McGovern Park.



9. Conall McCann (Tyrone)



Kicked two points and, overall, enjoyed a championship debut to remember at the expense of the Oak Leafers.





10. Seamus O'Carroll (Limerick)



Despite the best efforts of O'Carroll, who found the target with three points, the Treaty County finished second best to Clare.

11. Donie Breathnach (Waterford)



Breathnach kicked six points against Cork and can consider himself unfortunate to have finished up on the losing side.





12. Ronan Kennedy (Leitrim)



Manager Brendan McGuckian hailed the impact of Kennedy who pilfered two goals following his 39th minute introduction against the Exiles.



13. Eoin Cleary (Clare)



Cleary caused plenty of headaches for the Limerick rearguard and finished as his side's top scorer with 1-4 (0-2 from frees).





14. Sean Cavanagh (Tyrone)



The veteran full-forward used his experience to telling effect in their double digit victory over their neighbours.



15. Paul Kerrigan (Cork)



A return of 1-3 from their captain helped Peadar Healy's side survive a major scare against the Munster minnows.



