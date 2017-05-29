HS hurling team of the week 29 May 2017





8-month-old Thea Burke, neice of Galway captain David Burke, during the county's Leinster SHC quarter-final clash against Dublin at O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. 8-month-old Thea Burke, neice of Galway captain David Burke, during the county's Leinster SHC quarter-final clash against Dublin at O'Connor Park, Tullamore.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

After the weekend's action, we are now down to the last four in the Leinster SHC...



1. Enda Rowland (Laois)



The margin of defeat for Laois against Wexford would have been far greater were it not for some important interventions by the O'Moore County custodian.



2. Simon Donohoe (Wexford)



Donohoe and his Model County team-mates justified their favouritism with a 14 point victory over Laois.





3. Dermott Shortt (Offaly)



Shortt and the Faithful County advanced to a last four clash with Galway courtesy of a four point success over Westmeath.



4. Daithi Burke (Galway)



Burke & Co limited the Dublin attack to 1-10 from play.





5. Shaun Murphy (Wexford)



Once again deployed as a sweeper, Davy Fitzgerald's defensive system will come in for closer scrutiny during the semi-final against Kilkenny.



6. Matthew O'Hanlon (Wexford)



The Model County captain's performances so far this year have been consistency personified.





7. Aidan Harte (Galway)



Got his hands on plenty of ball in the half-back line and laid the foundations for many an attack.



8. Paddy Purcell (Laois)



Purcell and his midfield partner Ross King hit 1-1 and 0-7 respectively for Eamonn Kelly's charges.





9. David Burke (Galway)



The Tribesmen's midfielder chipped in with three points against the Dubs and gathered more than his fair share of possession.



10. Killian Doyle (Westmeath)



It was very much a case of so near and yet so far for Doyle – who registered 1-2 – and Westmeath against Offaly.





11. Joe Canning (Galway)



The conductor of the Galway attack was in top form against the metropolitans and contributed 0-9 (5 frees) to his side's impressive tally of 2-28.



12. Harry Kehoe (Wexford)



The half-forward pick pocketed Laois to the tune of 1-2 and the county's supporters will be hoping for more of the same on Sunday.





13. Conor Whelan (Galway)



A return of five points saw Whelan walk away from O'Connor Park with The Sunday Game 'man of the match' accolade.



14. Shane Dooley (Offaly)



Not for the first time in his career, Dooley came to the rescue of the Faithful County with two late goals to bring his tally to 3-8.





15. Conor McDonald (Wexford)



Finished as Wexford's top scorer with 0-9 against the O'Moore County.