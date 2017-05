Rushe wore ankle socks to "ease the pain" of blistered heel 29 May 2017





Liam Rushe has insisted he wasn't trying to make a fashion statement when he wore ankle socks in Dublin's Leinster SHC quarter-final defeat to Galway yesterday.

The St. Pat's, Palmerstown clubman's choice of footwear in Tullamore caused quite a stir on social media, but it transpires he wore the ankle socks to try "ease the pain" of a badly blistered heel.