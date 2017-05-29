Criticism doesn't bother O'Shea, says Harrison 29 May 2017





Mayo's Brendan Harrison.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayo's Brendan Harrison.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Brendan Harrison insists his Mayo team-mate Aidan O'Shea is well able to deal with the criticism levelled against him of late.

O'Shea has hardly been out of the news since former Meath star Bernard Flynn suggested he would be better off concentrating on playing football, rather than posing for selfies.

"I don't think it's seeping into his mentality or anything like that," Harrison told the Western People.

"Obviously, he's aware of it; he'd want to be living under a rock not to be aware that it's happening. But mentally, he's so strong. These sort of things don't seep into his performance."

The All Star corner back is hoping to feature in Sunday week's Connacht SFC semi-final against Galway after missing the win over Sligo with a hamstring injury.

"Galway are probably full of confidence at the moment after a Division 2 title. They're reigning Connacht champions and looking forward to Division 1 football again. Obviously, they're going to be coming with a bit of confidence," he noted.

"It's going to be a tough game. It's Pearse Stadium, championship, Mayo versus Galway; it's going to be a good, tough game. That's what championship is made of."