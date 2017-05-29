Kelly takes positives from defeat 29 May 2017





Eamonn Kelly of Laois and Seoirse Bulfin of Wexford shake hands after the Leinster SHC game ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy Eamonn Kelly of Laois and Seoirse Bulfin of Wexford shake hands after the Leinster SHC game ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Eamonn Kelly is convinced a bright future beckons for Laois, despite their 14-point Leinster SHC quarter-final loss to Wexford.

"Fifteen of them are U21 and I think we are making progress, we have a lot of positives to take out of it. We learned a lot," the O'Moore County boss is quoted as saying in the Irish Daily Mirror.

"I suppose Wexford are just a bit further down the road than us. They were full value for their win - they were sharp.

"The damage was done by half-time, the went for goals straight away to try and kill us off. We're disappointed with the scoreline, but I am happy with the effort that we made. We have a very young side here."