Doyle makes light of Fitzgerald's absence 29 May 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

Selector JJ Doyle insists Davy Fitzgerald's absence from the sideline isn't an issue for Wexford.

The Wexford manager was confined to the O'Moore Park stand for yesterday's Leinster SHC quarter-final win over Laois and will still be under suspension for Saturday week's mouth-watering semi-final against Kilkenny.

"Listen, it's very much given over to the guys on the field," Doyle told the Irish Independent.

"It's up to them. They know what we're looking for in the game.

"People on the outside maybe think it's a bigger deal for us than what it is. Thankfully today was a good performance, but there's a lot of stuff we need to work on that just won't be good enough to give Kilkenny a game."

Fitzgerald had selectors Doyle and Paraic Fanning for company in the stand, with Seoirse Bulfin overseeing the sideline duties.