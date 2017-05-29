Donnelly could be in hot water 29 May 2017





Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly and Derry's Niall Loughlin.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly and Derry's Niall Loughlin.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Tyrone are sweating over the availability of Mattie Donnelly for their Ulster SFC semi-final against Donegal on June 18.

The All Star could be hit with a retrospective ban after he appeared to strike out at Derry's Chrissy McKaigue in the 10th minute of yesterday's quarter-final at Celtic Park. Referee Maurice Deegan took no action at the time, but disciplinary chiefs may take a different view of the incident.

Derry manager Damian Barton insisted he didn't "want to see anyone suspended", while former Armagh star Oisin McConville was adamant that Donnelly should have been sent off.

"It's clear Mattie Donnelly strikes Chrissy McKaigue," McConville said on BBC Sport NI's Championship.

"If that's the case, it's a sending-off. It's something that the disciplinary committee may have a look at. It wasn't dealt with on the day so they are able to have another look at it."