GAA tweets of the week 29 May 2017





©INPHO/Garry McManus. Owen Mulligan in action for London during their Connacht SFC quarter-final clash against Leitrim at McGovern Park, Ruislip.©INPHO/Garry McManus.

As far as Owen Mulligan is concerned, defeat is always a difficult pill to swallow...

No matter what club,team,or county you play for. Defeat still taste's the same. Gutted. #london — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) May 28, 2017

The Leinster Preliminary Round Robin system doesn't work. Ask Laois. Where was their reward for winning it? @RTEsport #SundayGame — Neil McManus (@Neilmcmanus88) May 28, 2017

I'm not sure if it's Ger Loughnane or the guy doing the skit — Daniel St Ledger (@DanStL89) May 28, 2017

Shocking carry on, how does he expect to win an all Ireland https://t.co/uVHm6tqWlg — Darragh O Brien (@Darragh_o_b) May 28, 2017

Bernard Flynn threw the table at the TV screen when he seen this. https://t.co/Fx5PqFKJ7s — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) May 28, 2017

Joe Canning just turned down an interview with Radio/TV to sign a million kids jerseys and hurls... where does that leave him ? ? — Anthony Masterson (@antomasterson1) May 28, 2017

@JoeyCan88 starting to pull the strings @LiamRushe would want to pull his socks up... errr what socks?? #DUBvGAL — Diarmuid Connolly (@dermoc123) May 28, 2017

Darren Cox presented with his training top after the @LONDAINGAA v @LeitrimGAA game for all his help with the team @emlynmulligan pic.twitter.com/DaohVhCDG8 — Michael Moyles (@mmoyles09) May 28, 2017

Maybe some regret but defo not for the want of effort. Tanks emptied & never gave up. All you can ask in that dept. Something to build on pic.twitter.com/gwzrVw5K8n — Pa Ranahan (@PaRanahan) May 28, 2017

Dazzler mcurry starts every week for me class act when In the mood #tyrone#derry#mcurry#leftie — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) May 28, 2017

Damien Barton has his best player Chrissy Mckeigue doing a man marking job on Donnelly even though derry r getting cleaned down the middle — Anthony Moyles (@moylesiea) May 28, 2017

It's bad enough playing against it but to watch it is even worse, football is ruined, glad I got to play before the 'blanket' came in. #GAA — Adrian Flynn™ (@Panthero84) May 28, 2017