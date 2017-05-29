Cunningham sees red over O'Callaghan dismissal 29 May 2017





Dublin manager Ger Cunningham.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dublin manager Ger Cunningham.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Ger Cunningham slammed the decision by referee Barry Kelly to send off Cian O'Callaghan in Dublin's Leinster SHC quarter-final defeat to Galway.

The Cuala clubman was dismissed on a second yellow card in the 41st minute after he was adjudged to have tripped Galway's Conor Cooney.

"I thought the red card was extremely harsh," fumed the Dublin manager, who accepted that his side were already up against it at that stage.

"I actually couldn't believe it when someone turned around and said it was a second yellow card. That was probably the turning point of the game.

"Okay, we were struggling before that. We conceded a couple of scores straight away after half-time to go five or six points behind. I'd have to see it back again, but anyone I was talking to said it was an extremely dubious second yellow card. I'm not even sure what he got the first one for.

"All in all, it's hard enough to beat Galway with 15, but to lose a man and have only 14 men for most of the second half is very disappointing."