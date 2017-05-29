Ó Sé: Rebels are badly underperforming 29 May 2017





The final score between Waterford and Cork in the Munster SFC quarter-final at Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

Tomas Ó Sé believes Cork are not performing anywhere close to their full potential and has suggested that a change of management is needed.

Peadar Healy and his management are coming under renewed pressure after the Rebels almost suffered a shock Munster SFC quarter-final defeat to Waterford.

Ó Sé, who now plays his club football in Cork with Nemo Rangers, told the RTÉ GAA Podcast: "I have seen enough club football in the county and from what I've seen Cork should be doing a lot better.

"I don't think Cork have the right set-up at the moment. Cork had a successful team in 1989-90 and in 2010. Why not get some of those fellas involved? Is it time for them to look outside the county?"

The Kerry legend was in Dungarvan on Saturday night and was surprised by how poor the Rebels were.

"What happened below in Fraher Field was shocking," he said.

"Cork looked dead. Okay, Fraher Field is a tough place to go to and Waterford will throw everything at you. When Waterford brought players back, it was as if Cork were playing against a defensive unit for the first time in their life.

"Tactically, the side are drowning. It's sad to see but Cork are sleeping at the moment."

He continued: "Look at their underage. Cork have won ten out of the last 11 Munster U21 titles. They may not have gone on to win All-Irelands, but they've dominated their province. They are producing players.

"I think there is a good blend of youth and experience in the current squad - a blend that should see them do better."