What they said ... the weekend in quotes 29 May 2017





Galway's Joe Canning signs autographs for supporters after his side's Leinster SHC quarter-final victory over Dublin at O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

“There have been idiots who have been suggesting that they've been talking to players, and so on: they haven't been talking to anyone. I can think of one pundit in particular. Absolute trash. We should just put 'attention seeker' on his forehead. It's hard to believe he is a Derry person. Absolutely crap. That's what galls me more than most.”

Derry manager Damian Barton didn't name names but...

“We had the goals at half-time to give us a very comfortable position so it was a case of damage limitation in the second half. But this time we had to play from start to finish.”

The Oak Leafers put up a better show than 12 months ago, according to Red Hands boss Mickey Harte.

“It was always going to be hard to beat Galway with 15 players, so losing a man in those circumstances was very disappointing. We were beaten by a better team, but I wouldn't be happy with some of the decisions.”

Referee Barry Kelly came in for some criticism from defeated Dublin manager Ger Cunningham.

“Things opened up for us when they were reduced to 14 men. It was easy enough to pick off scores after that.”

Cunningham's Galway counterpart Micheal Donoghue admitted the dismissal of Dublin corner-back Cian O'Callaghan in the 42nd minute made life a little easier for them.

“He did an immense job for us, it wasn't just scoring. We had a good luck at Westmeath and the full-back was setting up a lot of plays for them. A very hard man to mark. Shane kept him occupied. We were very happy with Shane's contribution even before he was scoring.”

Offaly manager Kevin Ryan hailed the performance of Shane Dooley in Saturday's 4-15 to 1-20 Leinster SHC quarter-final victory over Westmeath.

“We're absolutely gutted; maybe in September when Cork are up the steps with the football I might be happy but we're gutted now because them Waterford lads gave it everything, died with their boots on.”

It was very much a case of so near and yet so far for Tom McGlinchey and the Waterford footballers.

“It didn’t look good with 10 minutes to go. We had to dig it out. No offence to Waterford but that’s certainly not going to be good enough from here on in. Look, we got over the line and we’re going to learn a lot from tonight, which might be a plus, but we need to be honest with ourselves or else we’re wasting our time.”



The experienced Donncha O’Connor didn't beat around the bush following Cork's close call against the Deise.

“People on the outside maybe think it's a bigger deal for us that what it is. Thankfully today was a good performance, but there's a lot of stuff we need to work on that just won't be good enough to give Kilkenny a game.”

Davy Fitzgerald's absence from the sideline is not an issue for selector JJ Doyle and the Model County.

“We've a very young squad, 15 of them U-21, a lot of them will be playing Wednesday night (Leinster U-21 Championship). We have a lot of positives to take out of it, but we've a lot of learning to take too. I certainly don't see it as the wheels of the wagon or anything like that.”

Despite their 14 point defeat at the hands of Wexford, it's not all doom and gloom for Laois hurling, according to Eamonn Kelly.

“We're very fortunate to come out of it, but it's great to be in the next round.”

Colm Collins accepts his Clare players will have to up their game considerably if they are to give Kerry a run for their money next day out.

“We had the chances, but it's fair to say Clare had some great goal chances. The thing is we created chances at the death, we were going at it at the death. We've a lot of lads aged 20-23, so that says a lot about us.”

Billy Lee and Limerick will regroup ahead of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers.

“They made it very difficult for us. I think Ronan Kennedy coming on and taking those two goals was the difference. Ronan has done it in the past and thankfully he stood up and done it again today.”

Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian was grateful for Ronan Kennedy's intervention off the bench in Ruislip.

“We trained hard for this, we trained really hard. We are all gutted in there. I was only brought in to the squad to help the forwards and then I end up having a crack myself and it was an honour for me to come out and play for London.”

Former Tyrone star Owen Mulligan's London debut ended in disappointment.