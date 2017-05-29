Lee proud in defeat 29 May 2017





Limerick manager Billy Lee with selector Paudie Kissane.

Limerick boss Billy Lee took encouragement from his side's Munster SFC quarter-final performance against Clare.

The Treaty came within a whisker of upsetting the odds at Cusack Park and Lee felt Clare's greater experience was the difference in the end.

“We were banging on their door and are extremely proud of our lads for what they gave and that’s what we are trying to instill into them. They came with that in abundance today and we will keep developing that character, attitude and the way we want to play football and the way we want the boys to perform on the field and how they conduct themselves and go about it,” he is quoted as saying in the Limerick Leader.

”You could see Clare’s Division Two experience for a lot of the game.

”As the game wore on and they weren’t putting us out of sight, a young team like us grows and finds belief in themselves - you can talk about all these things on the training ground and in the dressing room but the only place you really learn is on the field and our boys took that into the last 15 minutes.

”Clare are a Division 2 side and we are Division 4 and we will now use that as a barometer of what we are trying to achieve.

"We are proud of the lads and more importantly they should be proud of themselves – we will take it onto the next game and see where we can go. We have to get ready for the qualifiers. We will dust ourselves down during the week. I’m sure there will be club games but we will deal with that - sometimes you can wrap fellas up in cotton wool. It’s about playing football,” Lee added.