Gallagher allays Donegal injury concerns 29 May 2017





Donegal's Neil McGee and Michael Murphy.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Donegal's Neil McGee and Michael Murphy.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Rory Gallagher is confident that Michael Murphy and Neil McGee will be fit for Donegal's Ulster SFC semi-final against Tyrone on June 18 after they sustained injuries in the same club game yesterday.

Murphy hobbled off with a knee injury in the 20th minute of the All-County League Division 1 clash between Glenswilly and Gaoth Dobhair at Pairc Naomh Columba, while Gaoth Dobhair defender McGee also retired with a back injury early in the second half.

Donegal fans will be relieved to hear, however, that neither player was badly injured with Gallagher expecting them back in training next week.

"Cathal Ellis (Donegal physio) called to the house to see Michael and he just has bruising to the inside of the knee. It is nothing serious and he'll be back in training in a couple of days," the Donegal manager explained to the Irish News.

Gallagher also revealed that McGee's withdrawal was 'precautionary'.